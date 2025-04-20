Pirates Honor Ticketed Fans with Paul Skenes' Bobbleheads
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates chose to give an extra gift to their fans at their latest home game.
The Pirates hosted the Cleveland Guardians and initially announced this as the Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway game, with the first 20,000 fans getting one.
Skenes also started this game against the Guardians, which led to incredibly long lines, with fans stretched out across the North Shore and even over the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
The Pirates chose to honor every fan who had their ticketed scanned with an electronic voucher for the Paul Skenes bobblehead. They also announced that they are finalizing distribution details and will announce them soon.
The bobblehead features Skenes with his famous moustache in a black Pirates hat with a yellow "P" logo. It is also a black jersey, with the Pittsburgh script lettering and the outline of the lettering, his No. 30 and the outer part of the arms in yellow.
The box that the bobblehead comes in has his minor league stats on it and the side of the box honors Skenes for winning National League Rookie of the Year.
It also shows his stats from 2024 and his achievements, which includes winning NL Rookie of the Month for September and setting the franchise record for strikeouts for a rookie.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the number one overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team and finished third in the NL CY Young Award voting.
