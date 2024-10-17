Pirates Reliever Among Top Free Agents
Few relievers have been more electric over the course of their career than Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Now, the left-handed flamethrowing reliever could be poised to capitalize on another pay day this offseason. Baseball America ranked its top 10 relievers that are set to become free agents after this season and ranked Chapman at No. 4.
"Over the last two seasons, Chapman has pitched 120 innings and struck out over 200 batters," Baseball America writes. "With a K% nearing 40%, he’s showcased his still-elite stuff even as he begins the latter half of his 30s. His command comes and goes, and he hasn’t posted a sub 3.00 ERA in five years, but he’s an elite strikeout artist, and it looks like he’ll continue to be one for as long as he pitches."
Chapman only trailed New York Yankees reliever and former Pirates reliever Clay Holmes, San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott and Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman.
Chapman, 36, signed a one-year $10.5 million deal with Pittsburgh last offseason. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA over 61.2 innings pitched in 68 appearances and struck out 98 batters, setting a franchise record for strikeouts by a left-handed relief pitcher.
His 68 appearances were tied for the most in his career, which he set in 2012 and 2013 with the Cincinnati Reds. He also walked 39 batters, the second most of his 15-year career.
Chapman's stuff and ability to pitch in a set-up role or as a closer will likely make him a coveted commodity this offseason. Pittsburgh isn't necessarily in a position to lose an arm of Chapman's caliber after the bullpen ranked 27th in ERA and was third in most blown saves and second in blown leads in the ninth inning.
While Chapman could certainly be a part of the solution if the Pirates add another couple of arms to the bullpen, the odds they'll be willing to get into a bidding war for his services given the franchise's track record feels far-fetched at best.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates