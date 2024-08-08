Pirates' Aroldis Chapman Makes History Against Padres
Even at the age of 36, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman's fastball hasn't missed a beat.
The Pirates' veteran relief pitcher set the radar gun ablaze, hitting 105.1 miles per hour with his fastball in an at-bat against Manny Machado in their 9-8 loss to the San Diego Padres in extra innings on Wednesday at PNC Park. Chapman's pitch was the fastest of the 2024 season to date, according to MLB insider Francys Romero.
For Chapman, it was the first time he had thrown a fastball at least 105 MPH since 2016. Since entering the league in 2010, the flamethrowing left-hander has nine of the 10 fastest pitches in MLB history, according to Fox Sports via Statcast. Chapman's fastball to Machado tied his fifth-fastest pitch in his career.
Later in the at-bat, Chapman lit up the radar gun again, throwing a 104.7 MPH fastball that struck out Machado looking and got the Pirates out of a jam with runners on second and third base in the top of the eighth inning. Pittsburgh (56-57) led San Diego 6-5 heading into the bottom half of the inning. The 36-year-old lefty pitched a scoreless inning, allowing just one hit and he struck out the side.
Pittsburgh couldn't hold onto the lead, as a solo shot from Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill off of Pirates closer David Bednar tied the game 6-6. The Pirates had their chance to win the game after loading the bases with one out, but Ji Hwan Bae grounded into a fielders choice and Oneil Cruz grounded out to end the ninth inning.
After the Padres (63-52) scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning, Pittsburgh still had its chance to win the game after a bases-loaded walk and wild pitch brought it within a run with no outs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into a fielders choice and Connor Joe struck out to make it two outs with the potential game-tying and game-winning runs on base. Catcher Yasmani Grandal grounded out to thwart the Pirates' comeback bid.
The loss was Pittsburgh's third in a row and fifth in its last six games. The Padres now have moved up to the second wild-card spot, while the Pirates trail four teams for the third wild-card spot in the National League.
The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep when they face the Padres at 12:35 p.m. ET at PNC Park on Thursday. Pittsburgh will have Luis Ortiz on the mound, while the Padres will counter with Randy Vásquez.