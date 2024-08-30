Pirates Get Bad News on Slew of Injuries
The Pittsburgh Pirates are limping their way to the finish line.
Before their 14-10 loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Pirates gave injury updates on multiple players, and they were par the course for the team's struggles in August.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that Pirates relief pitcher Hunter Stratton had surgery on Monday for a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee. He's expected to miss around 7-10 months before returning to the diamond.
Left-handed starting pitcher Marco Gonzales received similarly ominous news, as Stumpf reported he has a torn flexor tendon and will have surgery in early September. His recovery is expected to take 9-12 months.
In his first full season for the Pirates, Stratton, 27, was 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA and pitched 37.2 innings across 36 appearances. He suffered the injury while chasing down the ball after it kicked off his glove while covering home plate on Saturday in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Stratton had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury.
Gonzales, 32, made seven starts this season and was 1-1 with a 4.54 ERA. He had missed much of the season due to an elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly three months. Gonzales has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners (2017-2023) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-2017).
Gonzales has started just 17 games over the last two seasons. He has a club option with Pittsburgh for $15 million next season.
The Pirates also didn't give much update on third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes' health. Hayes, 27, has been on the 10-day IL since Aug. 19 with a back injury. Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the team is still in the process of learning about the injury and there isn't set date for him to make his return.
Hayes is batting .233 with four home runs, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 96 games this season.
