Pirates Blow Multiple Leads, Lose to Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates blew multiple leads and lost to the Miami Marlins, 5-4 on a walk-off in extra innings at LoanDepot Park.
The Pirates drop to 1-2 on the season, as they lost 5-4 on a walk-off on March 27 on Opening Day and won 4-3 on March 28.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds almost walked on four pitches, but a strike call on a ball above the zone kept the at-bat going.
Reynolds fought through it, and got a single on a weakly hit ball through the middle of the field.
Pirates put two runners on base, as center fielder Oneil Cruz walked on five pitches, with just one out.
Catcher Joey Bart would strikeout, but right fielder Jack Suwinski hit a line drive over Marlins right fielder Dane Myers, scoring Reynolds. Cruz also took his chance running home, but got tagged out by catcher Nick Fortes, ending the inning, but giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates would get two runners on to start the fourth inning, with Cruz walking and Bart singling. They wouldn't get anything out of it, as Suwinski and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes flied out, while first baseman Jared Triolo struckout.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter starred for the Pirates through the first four innings, allowing no runs and just four hits.
Miami finally got something going in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Fortes doubled to left to lead off. Left fielder Javier Sanoja laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Fortes to third base, and then shortstop Xavier Edwards hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fortes and tying the game at 1-1.
Cruz started the sixth inning with his third walk and then stole second base. Bart would single, scoring Cruz and giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Myers would double off of Falter with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then Marlins center fielder Derek Hill hit a ground-rule, scoring Myers and tying it back up at 2-2.
The bottom of the order for the Pirates began the seventh inning well, as second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back singles.
Kiner-Falefa went and stole second and Fortes' throw was wide of Edwards, allowing Frazier to not just steal third base, but also make it home and retake the lead for the Pirates at 3-2.
Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence made his debut for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning and got his first two outs.
Edwards hit a flyball off of him, that Suwinski dove for in right field, but missed, allowing him to reach second base for a double. Second baseman Otto Lopez then singled into center field and scored Edwards, as the Marlins responded again, tying it up at 3-3.
Suwinski started the eighth inning with a big hit that looked like it was gone for a home run, but Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine jumped up and made the catch over the left field wall and robbed him, keeping it tied.
Kiner-Falefa got into scoring position with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, after a walk and then stealing second base, but Reynolds grounded out.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman came on for the Pirates in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed a single to Marlins left fielder Kyler Stowers.
Stowers stole second base and then pinch hitter Liam Hicks grounded out to Fraizer, allowing Stowers to run to third base with one out.
Conine would ground right to Frazier, who moved further in, and he threw out Stowers at home plate.
Holderman then walked Edwards, moving Conine to second base with two outs, but Lopez grounded out, sending the game to extra innings.
Cruz made it onto first, as the Marlins intentionally walked him to start the 10th inning with Reynolds starting at second base.
Bart would ground into a double play, and then after the Marlins intentionally walked Suwinski, Hayes grounded out.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz excelled in the 10th inning, as he forced a double play from Marlins first baseman Eric Wagaman and then a ground out from Myers.
Pittsburgh did get the lead back in the top of the 11th inning, as both pinch hitter Endy Rodríguez and Frazier grounded out, bringing Hayes home from second base for the 4-3 lead.
Hill pushed Wentz on a long at-bat and then hit a blooper into right field, that Suwinski dropped, allowing Myers to get to third base.
Stowers then hit a pitch right off Wentz, with Myers getting home to tie it back up at 4-4 and put Hill on second base with no outs.
Fortes attempted a bunt, but did a poor job, popping it right up to Hayes for the first out. Wentz then got Conine to line out to right field and struckout Edwards, forcing it to 12 innings.
Reynolds singled to start the inning, but Pirates third base coach Mike Rabelo waived left fielder Tommy Pham home, where Fortes easily tagged him out.
Cruz struck out, but Bart singled, putting two runners on with two outs. Suwinski ripped a ball, but Lopez handled it well and threw him out.
Wentz intentionally walked Lopez and then allowed a fly ball from Marlins third baseman Jonah Bride into deep centerfield. Cruz got in the right position to make the catch, but dropped it, loading the bases with no outs.
Pittsburgh brought in left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza for Wentz and had a difficult task on his hands.
Wagaman grounded right to Frazier who got Edwards out at home plate with the throw just in time.
Myers then walked it off with a single and the Marlins got the victory.
The Pirates will finish off the series with the Marlins on March 30, with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m.
