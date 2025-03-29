Pirates Duo Sent to Triple-A After Clearing Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw two of their players clear waivers and head back down to the minor leagues.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki and outfielder Joshua Palacios both cleared waivers and will head down to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Palacios played 91 games for the Pirates in the 2023 season, slashing .239/.279/.413, with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI.
He played in just 23 games for the Pirates in 2024, dealing with some minor injuries and spending most of his time in Indianapolis, playing 50 games there. He slashed .224/.333/.343 with 15 hits, two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 10 walks for the Pirates last season.
Pittsburgh got Strzelecki in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on Nov. 22 for cash considerations. The 30-year old pitched eight games in the Grapefruit League, with an 0-1 record and a 7.88 ERA over 8.0 innings of work.
Strzelecki also pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, while landing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade during 2023 as well.
The Pirates designated Palacios on assignment back on March 22, as they placed right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton on the 40-man roster.
They also designated Strzelecki for assignment on March 27, as they selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.
Pittsburgh has a full, eight-man bullpen for their opening series, with right-handed pitchers in David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitchers in Caleb Ferguson, Joey Wentz, Tim Mayza and Borucki.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of waivers in early March from the Colorado Rockies, while they signed Wentz, Borucki and Mayza to minor league contracts. Ferguson joined the Pirates on a one-year, $3 million deal.
They also have outfielders in All-Star Bryan Reynolds, Tommy Pham, Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz, Ji Hwan Bae and Jack Suwinski.
Pittsburgh signed Pham to a one-year, $4 million deal, while McCutchen re-signed on a one-year, $5 million deal. Cruz is starting his first season in center field, after traditionally playing shortstop.
