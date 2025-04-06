Pirates Owner Claims He's Provided Proper Resources to Win
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting has received constant criticism for the lack of success for the franchise under his leadership.
Much of this criticism came during the home opener vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 4, a 9-4 defeat in front of a crowd of 36,893 fans.
The fan group, "Our Team, Not His" organized a protest prior to the home opener. One occurred on Federal Street and the other had a plane fly a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com, around PNC Park.
The plane cost a reported $4,000, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports for the group of fans, as they hired a private plane operator to do this around Downtown and on the North Shore.
Those fans also accosted Nutting on the rotunda in left field, chanting "Sell The Team" at him while he went past.
Nutting spoke to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com before the home opener about a variety of topics surrounding the Pirates.
One question came up asking Nutting if he felt that his regime has the resources needed to compete in MLB, which Nutting agreed with.
"Yes. I think that I've done everything that I can to provide the tools and resources to the team," Nutting siad. "There is a point where it becomes execution. That's why you play the season. That's why you play the games. We talk about winning on the margins. Obviously, Miami was challenging. I know that. Ben knows that. Shelty definitely knows that. We were just talking about it. But it's not productive for him to look back at Miami other than as a way to learn how to get better tomorrow, to make sure that we don't make those mistakes again tonight against the Yankees. You just can't do that."
Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and the franchise holds a 1285-1536 win-loss record (.455) in his 19th season. The team has also made the postseason just three times, 2013-15, and had four seasons above .500.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which is $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
Much frustration also comes from the Pirates poor start, as they are currently 2-7 overall. They lost three of four games against the Marlins to begin 2025, with all three losses coming on walk-offs, two of the three games against the Rays and lost back-to-back games against the Yankees.
