Pirates Offseason Outlook After Munetaka Murakami News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some big targets this offseason, but one of their main ones is off the free agent market.

Munetaka Murakami, who the Pirates had interest in, surprisingly ended up signing with the Chicago White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal.

The White Sox, who had a worse record than the Pirates, added a player who could bring them great power and many home runs, but the contract is much lower than originally expected for the Japanese star.

No reports indicated the Pirates offered Murakami or were close on him, but another potential option for next season means they'll have to go in a different direction.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What Free Agent Targets Remain For the Pirates?

The Pirates did add a big-time bat in second baseman Brandon Lowe , who they landed in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh still needs another power hitter for their roster in 2026 and could put them at third base, designated hitter and left field, positions that need a starter.

Kazuma Okamoto , another Japanese star looking for an MLB team this offseason, is a third baseman that the Pirates have reportedly shown interest in and has what they want from a batter.

Okamoto has hit at least 30 home runs in a season six times and more than 25 home runs seven times in his career, with more than 80 RBIs in eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the professional baseball league in Japan.

Season Home Run Total 2015 2 2016 18 2017 10 2018 33 2019 31 2020 31 2021 39 2022 30 2023 41 2024 27 2025 15

There will surely be a competitive market for Okamoto, but at 30 years old in 2026, the Pirates might have a good shot if they're willing to give him more years with a bit of an overpay on the yearly salary.

Ryan O'Hearn is also a player the Pirates have looked at and is a great option for them as another slugger in their lineup for next season.

O'Hearn can play many different positions at first base, both corner outfield spots and also designated hitter, where the Pirates don't know the future of Andrew McCutchen.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz, but unlike him, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

O'Hearn has also played better the past three seasons, once he joined the Baltimore Orioles in a trade ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

The Pirates desperately need power, after hitting just 117 home runs in 2025, the lowest of any MLB team. Both O'Hearn and Okamoto help them solve that problem and won't require them to expend trade capital.

Marcell Ozuna is also another recent link with the Pirates and has hit 100 home runs over the past three seasons.

Ozuna is a little older at 35 years old, but a shorter contract for less money might also make some sense for Pittsburgh.

Could the Pirates Make Another Trade?

Pittsburgh sent away two starting pitchers in their recent trades, as Mike Burrows went in the three-team trade for Lowe to the Houston Astros and Johan Oviedo went to the Boston Red Sox in the trade that landed top 100 prospect, outfielder Jhostynxon García .

Sep 16, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a 3-run home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Pirates have a great rotation and young pitchers that they could move this offseason, but sending both Burrows and Oviedo means they don't have as many pitchers to trade before they lose that depth.

Still, the Pirates could go an add some players on the trade market, especially if teams are looking to shed salary and won't command a great return.

Two outfielders the Pirates could target are White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr . and Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos .

Both Robert and Castellanos will make $20 million in 2025, but the Pirates could ask that both teams pay a large portion of that salary, especially since they're both looking to move those players.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is another player that might work for the Pirates, as the New York Mets want to move him this offseason, as he'll make $15.75 million and they already added Marcus Semien in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Like Robert and Castellanos, the Pirates would want the Mets to pay a good portion of that salary, but their recent addition of Lowe may make McNeil less enticing.

One Fit for the Pirates That Just Makes Sense

Free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez isn't linked with the Pirates, but he gives the Pirates exactly what they need next season: home runs.

He has never hit less than 21 home runs in a season in his career, where he played more than 100 games, which is more than any Pirates player had this season, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading with 20 home runs.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2016 (159) 21 2017 (156) 26 2018 (143) 34 2019 (159) 49 2021 (145) 31 2022 (140) 31 2023 (162) 22 2024 (158) 30 2025 (159) 49

Suárez will command a big contract, especially with a career-high 49 home runs, and if the Pirates miss out on Okamoto, Suárez would also serve as a great addition.

Unlike Okamoto, Suárez is a proven power bat at the major league level, which also makes him an enticing signing for Pittsburgh.

