Pirates Make Sweeping Lineup Changes vs. Yankees
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made many changes to their starting lineup ahead of their second game vs. the New York Yankees.
Alexander Canario will make his first start for the Pirates, doing so in right field and hitting sixth in the lineup.
The Pirates landed Canario in a trade with the New York Mets for cash considerations on March 31. They then added Canario to their 26-man Major League Roster and optioned infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 3.
Canario played in left field vs. the Yankees in the home opener, after Tommy Pham left with an undisclosed "illness."
Jack Suwinski will take over for Pham in left field, his first start there this season, and hit fifth. He has started four games in right field, including the entire series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, and once in center field.
Adam Frazier returns to second base for the sixth time and will leadoff for the third time in 2025 and second time in the past three times.
Enmanuel Valdez will start at first base, his third time this season, and will hit seventh. Endy Rodríguez takes over at catcher from Joey Bart for the third time in 2025, moving from first base, while hitting eighth.
Bryan Reynolds stays at designated hitter, as he is dealing with right triceps soreness, which is keeping him from fielding, but he can still hit.
He will hit second, while Oneil Cruz stays at third in the lineup and will play center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes plays third base, but will move from leadoff hitter to fourth in the lineup, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at shortstop and hits ninth.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes the start for the Pirates. He went six innings against the Miami Marlins on March 29, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and struckout four batters in his first start of the season.
First pitch from PNC Park is set for 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the New York Yankees
2B Adam Frazier
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Jack Suwinski
RF Alexander Canario
1B Enmanuel Valdez
C Endy Rodríguez
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
