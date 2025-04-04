Pirates Defeated by Yankees in Home Opener
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were outclassed in every category against the New York Yankees, losing 9-4 in their home opener at PNC Park.
The Pirates fall to 2-6 on the season, dropping three of their four contests against the Miami Marlins, all on walkoffs, and two of their three games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mitch Keller made the start for the Pirates and ran into trouble in the first inning, allowing a leadoff single to Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice and walking right fielder Aaron Judge.
He would get out unscathed, as he made back-to-back strikeouts of second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and got catcher Austin Walls to fly out.
Keller got Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe to ground out to start the second inning, but then walked center fielder Trent Grisham and allowed a double to left fielder Jasson Domínguez.
Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera then singled, scoring both Volpe and Grisham, making it 2-0 to the Yankees.
The Pirates got back-to-back singles from catcher Joey Bart and right fielder Andrew McCutchen to start the bottom of the second inning.
Left fielder Tommy Pham would do a "bunt" swing, moving both runners up a base, but Pittsburgh didn't capitalize, as first baseman Endy Rodríguez grounded out to Cabrera, keeping the runners on their base, and second baseman Jared Triolo flew out to Grisham.
Keller started the third inning with two quick outs, but then he hit Volpe with a pitch, giving the Yankees another chance.
He would allow back-to-back singles from Grisham and Domínguez, which scored Volpe, after an error from Alexander Canario, who came in for Pham in left field. Cabrera also singled, scoring Grisham, making it 4-0 to the Yankees.
The Pirates would finally score in the bottom of the third inning, as Bryan Reynolds hit his first home run of the season over the left field.
Keller, again, got his first two batters out to start the fourth inning, but allowed a single to Goldschmidt and then hit Wells.
He would allow a single to Volpe, scoring Goldschmidt to make it 5-1, and then walked Grisham, loading the bases.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton would take Keller out after 97 pitches and brought in left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz.
Wentz would hit Domínguez and walked Cabrera, both with the bases loaded, scoring two runs and increasing the Yankees lead to 7-1.
Rice turned on a fastball and almost scored more runs for the Yankees, but McCutchen made an incredible catch, getting the Pirates out of a difficult situation.
The Yankees added onto their lead in the top of the seventh inning, as Judge hit a two-run home run off of Pirates left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza, making it 9-1.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes would hit a ball just over the left field wall, for a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, after Rodríguez lead off with a double and shorstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled, cutting the deficit to 9-4.
Hayes hit his first home run since Aug. 10, 2024 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and his first home run at PNC Park since June 18, 2024 against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Pirates play their second game against the Yankees on April 5. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
