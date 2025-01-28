Pirates Bring Back All-Star Adam Frazier
The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back another familiar face for the 2025 season.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Pirates have signed second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to a one-year major league deal. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Noah Hiles added that it's worth $1.525 million. Frazier spent last season with the Kansas City Royals and has also played for the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.
The Pirates drafted Frazier in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2016 and went on to spend the next six-plus seasons in Pittsburgh. Frazier put together the best season of his career in 2021, posting a career-high 4.0 Wins Above Replacement and batting .305/.368/.411 with five home runs and 43 RBIs.
After making the lone All-Star appearance of his career, Frazier, 33, was traded to the Padres in a deal that included outfielder Jack Suwinski. Across his first stint in Pittsburgh, he batted .283/.346/.420 with 39 home runs and 204 RBIs and he posted a 105 OPS+.
Frazier was traded in the ensuing offseason by the Padres to Seattle. The left-handed hitting second baseman/outfielder spent one season apiece with the Mariners, Orioles and Royals. Frazier slashed .202/.282/.294 with 4 home runs and 22 RBIs in 104 games for Kansas City in 2024.
Frazier played 43 games at second base, 26 in right field and 10 in left field for the Royals last season.
Frazier is the first position player Pittsburgh has signed to a major league deal this offseason outside of re-signing outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. With Frazier's experience in the outfield, he could be another option for Pittsburgh in right field.
Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and Nick Yorke are other names who could be poised to compete for playing time in right field.
