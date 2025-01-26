Pirates' Paul Skenes Accepts NL Rookie of the Year Award
Paul Skenes capped off his historic rookie season for the Pittsburgh Pirates by pitching two shutout innings against the New York Yankees.
Nearly four months later, Skenes made his return to the Big Apple, this time to receive the 2024 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award at the 100th annual New York Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner. While he noted the importance of winning the award, Skenes also called his shot for years to come.
"I'm honored to have won this award, and I recognize that it would not have been possible with you all not voting for me," Skenes said. “It is my goal and intention to make voting very easy for you in the coming years.”
Skenes made his big league debut on May 11 as one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory. The 6-foot-6 right-hander didn't just live up to those expectations, he blew them out of the water with one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history.
Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched. The Pirates right-hander was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20, over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes also finished third for the NL CY Young Award, making him the fifth rookie to accomplish the feat and the first since Jose Fernandez in 2013. Pittsburgh's ace was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
If Skenes can live up to the lofty expectations he placed upon himself for the upcoming season and win the NL Cy Young Award in 2025, he'd be the first Pirates pitcher to earn the award since Doug Drabek in 1992.
