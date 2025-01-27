Pirates Receive Negative Offseason Review
The Pittsburgh Pirates' inactivity so far this offseason hasn't come as a surprise, but that doesn't mean they are exempt from criticism.
Despite having a young core at the major league level with more upper-level talent on the way in the farm system, the Pirates have done next to nothing to ensure that they are capitalizing on their potential window of contention.
Pittsburgh has shelled out a grand total of $8 million to free agents, ranking No. 23 in total value among all MLB teams per Spotrac. That number was split among outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, who returns to the team on a one-year deal worth $5 million, while left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson netted his own one-year pact for $3 million.
The Pirates' biggest move came on the trade front, as they acquired former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Spencer Horwitz in a three-team swap that saw Pittsburgh send right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz as well as left-handers Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy to the Cleveland Guardians.
With plenty of holes remaining on the roster, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer gave the Buccos' haul a "D" grade.
"There's nothing wrong with McCutchen returning after giving the Bucs 20 homers in 2024," Rymer wrote. "And in Horwitz, he'll be joined in the lineup by an interesting new bat.
"Acquired from Toronto by way of Cleveland, the 27-year-old is coming off a season in which he was 25 percent better than the average hitter over 97 games. The underlying profile is solid, consisting of a good approach and an ability to lift the ball.
"This said, this is the kind of offseason haul that lends credence to "Sell the team!" chants. The Pirates' plan seems to be to let it ride with what they had in 2024, as if it was a cosmic mistake that they finished in last place."
Horwitz could soon become a stalwart in the middle of the Pirates' lineup after slashing .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and a 127 wRC+ in 381 plate appearances for Toronto last season, but that's about where the positives end.
Sure, McCutchen is a fan favorite who mashed 20 homers in 2024, but he's now 38-years-old and simply isn't the type of hitter that should be relied on as heavily as he will be in Pittsburgh.
As for Ferguson, he's coming off perhaps the worst campaign of his six-year big league career, in which he posted a 4.64 ERA over a combined 62 appearances for the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
Ben Cherington and company have plenty of work still to do before the Pirates can feel comfortable about their chances in the NL Central.
