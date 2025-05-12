Pirates Pitcher Jumps to No. 2 in MLB Prospect List
Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler has skyrocketed to No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100 Prospects list, marking the highest ranking of his career and the highest placement for any Pirates prospect since Paul Skenes held the same spot in May 2024.
Chandler, a 22-year-old right-hander, has been nothing short of dominant in his first seven starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season. The former two-way player and Clemson quarterback recruit has posted eye-popping numbers: a 0.93 WHIP with 41 strikeouts in just 28 innings.
His electric four-seam fastball has averaged 98.3 mph with elite 18.6 inches of induced vertical break, generating a staggering 42% whiff rate. Complemented by an above-average changeup, slider, and an emerging curveball, Chandler’s arsenal has left hitters baffled and scouts buzzing.
“Chandler has picked up right where he left off last year and taken his stuff to another level,” said MLB Pipeline’s scouting report. “His combination of velocity, movement, and athleticism makes him one of the most exciting pitching prospects in baseball.”
There doesn't seem to be any questions remaining as to if Chandler can dominate Triple-A hitters. Now, the big question is: When will we see Chandler debut for the Pirates?
If recent statements from former General Manager Ben Cherington are true, then it shouldn't be long from now. May is a critical month for upping Chandler's workload, according to Cherington.
Chandler isn’t the only Pirates prospect making waves in the updated rankings.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin climbed from No. 44 to No. 37 after a strong start in Low-A, slashing .283/.341/.504 with six doubles, six homers, 17 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Grffin has been heating up recently. On Saturday, he went 4-4 with one home run, two doubles and two runs scored.
Meanwhile, left-hander Hunter Barco jumped from No. 100 to No. 93 after dominating Double-A hitters, posting a microscopic 0.30 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 30 innings. He was promoted to Triple-A last week and allowed a run for the first time this season.
Not all movement was positive for Pittsburgh’s farm system, however.
Infielder Termarr Johnson slid from No. 74 to No. 87 (.250 AVG, .350 OBP, 5 HR, 10 RBI), and right-hander Thomas Harrington dropped from No. 71 to No. 84 following a surprisingly rough stretch in Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 23 K in 23 IP). Johnson's solid performance has done nothing to suggest he should fall in the rankings, but other players in his range have put up better numbers this season.
Yet the story remains Chandler’s meteoric rise. With a fastball that rivals Skenes’ and a rapidly refining secondary mix, the Pirates may soon have another ace in the making. If his development continues at this pace, Pittsburgh’s future rotation could be one of the most formidable in baseball.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates