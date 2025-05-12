Pirates Rank As One of MLB's Most Profitable Teams
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't known for spending or having lots of money, but a recent report indicates that isn't the case.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Pirates make a profit comparable to the top teams in baseball and that they keep the money made from revenue sharing instead of spening each season.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates, according to information received by the players union and confirmed by several owners, are one of the most profitable teams in all of baseball, stashing a huge chunk of their revenue sharing monies instead of investing in their team year after year," Nightengale wrote.
The MLB revenue sharing distribute the revenue across the league, benefitting smaller-market teams who make much less than the big-market teams.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which is $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
The Pirates have routinely spent towards the bottom of the MLB when it comes payroll, even leading to the MLB PA (Players' Union) filed grievances over their spending in the late 2010s.
The largest free agent deal the Pirates have ever made was for left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million in 2015. The last multi-year contract they signed a free agent to was right-handed starting pitcher Ivan Nova, three years and $26 million after the 2016 season.
The Pirates added players through free agency this season in left-handed pitchers in starter Andrew Heaney for $5.25 million and reliever Caleb Ferugons for $3 million, plus both outfielder Tommy Pham for $4.03 million and second baseman Adam Frazier for $1.52 million.
Pirates fans have protested owner Bob Nutting this season, routinely with "sell the team" chants at PNC Park.
The fan group, "Our Team, Not His", hired someone to fly a plane with a sign reading "Sell the Team Bob", during the home opener vs. the New York Yankees on April 4. Pirates fans also accosted Nutting on the rotunda before the game.
Pittsburgh currently sits at 14-27 overall, nine games behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central, and the third worst record in the MLB.
