Pirates Minor League Recap: Hunter Barco Earns Triple-A Promotion
As the calendar turned to May last week, it was expected that we would begin to see some minor league players rewarded for their early season performances. This, of course, usually comes in the form of promotion to a higher level. It serves as a reward, but also as a challenge for a player looking to eventually make the top rung on the ladder — Major League Baseball.
Sure enough, this weekend saw the Pirates promote a record-setting pitcher from Double-A to Triple-A. Pittsburgh swiftly rewarded left-handed starting pitcher Hunter Barco after his start on Saturday afternoon, where he extended his scoreless streak to 25 2/3 innings pitched — a new Altoona Curve record. Now, Barco will see how his stuff plays at the Triple-A level.
Barco’s promotion was inevitable after his overwhelming dominance at Double-A, where he allowed just 11 hits and seven walks while striking out 26 batters over his scoreless streak. Opponents hit a feeble .131 against him, and his .70 WHIP led all qualified Double-A starting pitchers. The former second-round pick out of Florida showcased a devastating three-pitch mix — a low-to-mid 90s fastball, a swing-and-miss slider, and a plus splitter — while demonstrating elite command and poise beyond his years.
Now, the southpaw will be tasked with facing Triple-A hitters. Pirates fans hope that Barco's success continues, as the lefty has a legitimate shot to make it to PNC Park before the season ends.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs. Omaha, 16-15 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Bubba Chandler: 1 GS, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
- SP Braxton Ashcraft: 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- 2B Nick Yorke: .308 AVG, 2 HR, 4 RBI since April 29
Notable: Chandler's nine strikeouts were a season high, as he continues his dominance of Triple-A hitters. He was named the International League Pitcher of the Month for his April reign.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs. Akron, 14-13 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Hunter Barco: 1 GS, 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 4 K
- SP Wilbur Dotel: 2 GS, 7.1 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 3 R, 11 K
- SS Mitch Jebb: .353 AVG, .421 OBP, 4 RBI, 3 SB since April 29
- CF Sammy Siani: .353 AVG, 1 2B, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2 SB since April 29
Notable: Barco set a new Curve record by extending his scoreless streak to 25.2 IP. He was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs Winston-Salem, 19-8 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Maikol Escotto: .476 AVG, .522 OBP, 3 2B, 4 SB since April 29
- SP Garrett McMillan: 2 GS, 8.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
- 1B/OF Esmerlyn Valdez: .292 AVG, 3 HR, 1 2B, 9 RBI since April 29
Notable: The Grasshoppers currently sit atop the South Atlantic League North standings, and have the best record in the league.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs Tampa and Clearwater, 11-16 this season
Top Performers:
- INF Yordany De Los Santos: 3 HR, 5 RBI since April 29
- C Camden Janik: .385 AVG, .500 OBP, 1 2B since April 29
- SP Peyton Stumbo: 1 GS, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Notable: Bradenton lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon. Despite holding a 1-0 lead with two outs in the ninth, the Marauders couldn't close it out, allowing Clearwater to tie it and eventually win 2-1 in 11 innings.
Player of the Week:
Valdez (GRN) – The 21-year-old Dominican continued his season-long onslaught of High-A pitchers this week. He's hit .292 since the beginning of last week, and accumulated three home runs and nine RBI against Tampa and Clearwater. His 26 RBI on the season currently leads the South Atlantic League, and his eight home runs ranks second. Valdez is also second in batting average (.333) in the league. It would not be a shock to soon see Valdez get the call-up to Double-A Altoona if he keeps raking like this.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: vs. Columbus (May 6-11)
- Altoona Curve: @ Erie (May 6-11)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: @ Hub City (May 6-11)
- Bradenton Marauders: vs. Lakeland (May 6-11)
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates