PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of a crucial offseason, as they look to improve the roster heading into 2026.

The Pirates have gone after some big-time bats, with a few misses early on in Kyle Schwarber , Pete Alonso , Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor , a different strategy from previous offseasons where they hardly made any moves.

Pittsburgh eventually landed some players via trade, Brandon Lowe and Jhostynxon García , plus signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year deal, key bats that better the lineup for next season.

The Pirates have shown that they are serious about competing for the postseason in 2026, with baseball fans and national media taking notice.

Pirates Named Early Offseason Winners

Jon Heyman of the New York Post ranked the 15 clear winners halfway through free agency and named the Pirates as one of those picks.

He praised the signing of Ryan O'Hearn, which represented the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016.

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

That O'Hearn signing is the largest AAV free agent signing in Pirates history and the first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

Heyman also liked the move as it shows the Pirates are dedicated to doing what they can to keep Paul Skenes as their star and build around him for the future.

"The signing of Ryan O’Hearn for $29M over two years represented their first multiyear free agent deal since Iván Nova in 2016," Heyman wrote. "It looks like they want to impress pitching great Paul Skenes to give themselves a chance to keep him into free agency (and maybe keep their fans, too)."

Why the Pirates Have Done Well This Offseason

The Pirates have finally given their fans something they can be excited about for next season, a rarity for most offseasons.

Lowe hit 31 home runs last season and is a left-handed batter, something the Pirates have targeted this winter, as it is beneficial at PNC Park.

The addition of Lowe also brought in outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, both of whom address needs on the roster.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Mangum could serve as the starting left fielder for the Pirates next season and the Pirates get another left-handed relief pitcher in Montgomery, as they also added free agent Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million deal.

García has just seven MLB plate appearances, but is a top prospect and could find himself on the Pirates next season. He also has great power that he's shown in Triple-A, which the Pirates want to see translate to the major leagues.

O'Hearn gives the Pirates a versatile fielder that can play both corner outfield spots, but also will have his fair share of time at first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates get another left-handed batter in O'Hearn, who has had around an .800 OPS and 15 home runs the past three seasons.

For a team that hit just 117 home runs in 2025, 31 home runs less than the next MLB team, the additions of Lowe, García and O'Hearn are promising and should fix that problem.

Pittsburgh still could make some big moves, such as adding a third baseman, a position of need. Both Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto and Eugenio Suárez are desirable additions.

The Pirates may also add a left-handed starting pitcher and will likely look for a closer as well to bolster their bullpen.

