Pirates Top Pitching Prospect Continues Triple-A Mastery
Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler continued his reign of dominance over Triple-A hitters on Thursday night. Chandler pitched five innings, striking out nine hitters in a 7-2 win by his Indianapolis Indians. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed one earned run, three hits and walked one against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The phenom's performance solidifies his status as one of the top pitching prospects in all of Major League Baseball.
Chandler, ranked as the Pirates’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has been nearly unhittable in his first six Triple-A starts, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.67 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. His command (just seven walks all season) and ability to maintain elite velocity deep into starts at the Triple-A level proves that Chandler may be ready to test his stuff against Major League hitters.
The right-handed flamethrower retired the first nine hitters in order, with six strikeouts. Two of Chandler's three hits allowed were sharp line drive doubles in the gap - but he was still able to keep all contact in the ballpark. Chandler threw 71 pitches (47strikes) in his five frames. As usual, his fastball was routinely hitting 100 MPH on the radar gun. True to what Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington stated last month, his workload seems to be steadily increasing.
Paul Skenes is already a Cy Young candidate in Pittsburgh’s rotation, and with Chandler’s rapid progress, the Pirates may have another future ace in the making. Though the team will still manage his workload carefully — especially after jumping from 119 innings last year to 25.1 so far this season — his sustained dominance is building a compelling argument for a call-up.
Chandler’s next start will likely be next weekend against the Columbus Clippers. If recent trends hold true, Pirates fans should have another opportunity to stream and watch the game for free. It may be one of the last times that Chandler makes a start at the minor league level.
