Pirates Top Prospect Continues to Overpower Triple-A Hitters
Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler turned in another impressive performance for the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, working four innings with six strikeouts in a 5-2 win over the Louisville Bats. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits—including a solo home run on a misplaced 101 mph fastball—but otherwise continued his dominant start to the Triple-A season.
Chandler, ranked as the Pirates’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has now posted a 1.69 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings across four starts. His latest outing featured 52 pitches (37 strikes), with his fastball consistently sitting 98-101 mph and his slider generating whiffs. The lone mistake came on a center-cut fastball that Louisville’s Ivan Johnson drove over the left-field wall.
While not as pristine as his previous 9.2 scoreless innings to begin the year, Chandler’s ability to rebound after the homer and maintain efficiency (no walks, 71% strike rate) underscored his growing command. The 22-year-old has now recorded six or more strikeouts in two straight starts, further solidifying his case as one of baseball’s premier pitching prospects.
With Paul Skenes already anchoring Pittsburgh’s rotation, Chandler’s progression adds to the Pirates’ enviable young pitching depth. Given his 119-inning workload last season, the organization may continue to manage his innings carefully, but his consistent dominance at Triple-A could accelerate his timeline.
Chandler’s next start is expected later this week against the Toledo Mudhens.
