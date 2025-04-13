Pirates Falter Again vs. Reds, Lose Series
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled again from the plate and suffered another defeat to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The Pirates drop their second straight game, as they lost 5-3 to the Reds on April 11. This makes it four of their first five series they've lost this season, dropping to 5-10 on the season, while the Reds improve to 7-8 overall.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney got through the first seven batters with ease, until he allowed a double to Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal.
Heaney would get Reds catcher Jose Trevino to ground out for the second out, but hit back-to-back hitters, loading the bases.
Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz stepped up to the plate and worked a 3-2 count, before hitting a fastball just above the zone into the left field seats for a grandslam, for a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
The Pirates struggled for hits against Reds left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Abbott, who only allowed two during his five innings of work.
One of those came on a solo home run from Pirates center fielder Alexander Canario in the top of the fifth inning, for his first home run with the franchise.
Canario would also walk in the top of the seventh inning and second baseman Enmanuel Valdez would double, scoring him to halve the lead at 4-2.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas made his first appearance for the Pirates this season, coming in during the bottom of the seventh inning.
Nicolas allowed a single to third baseman Noelvi Marte and then walked left fielder Gavin Lux. He would get Espinal to fly out and looked like he'd get the inning ending double play, but Valdez dropped the throw from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, allowing Marte to score to make it 5-2.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton brought in left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza, who loaded the bases, but got De La Cruz to ground out to end the inning.
Pittsburgh didn't get a hit the final two innings, ending with just four for the game in the defeat.
The Pirates will face the Reds in the series finale on April 13, with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m.
