Pirates Start New Catcher vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new catcher in the starting lineup ahead of their second game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.
The Pirates recalled catcher Henry Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart to make room on the 26-man MLB roster.
Pittsburgh catcher Joey Bart dealt with lower back discomfort and manager Derek Shelton removed him from the game.
The injury appears severe enough that they needed to bring up Davis, who will join Endy Rodríguez as one of two catchers on the roster, with Bart out.
Davis will hit ninth, while Rodríguez will start again at first base for the third straight contest, but will hit seventh in the lineup.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has hit no higher than eighth in the starting lineup this season for the Pirates, will leadoff vs. the Reds.
Enmanuel Valdez stays at second base for the second straight game, but instead of leading off, he will hit eighth in the lineup.
Oneil Cruz is out of the starting lineup for the third straight game, as he got hit on his finger during an at-bat vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 8.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said following the series finale on April 9 that Cruz could've played defense or served as a pinch-runner, but that he couldn't hit.
Alexander Canario takes Cruz's place and comes in for Jack Suwinski at center field, hitting sixth in the lineup. This is his third start for the Pirates and first in center field.
Andrew McCutchen comes in at right field for Pittsburgh, for the fourth time this season and the second time in the past three games. He will hit fourth in the lineup.
Bryan Reynolds stays at designated hitter,as he has a teres major muscle strain, which is keeping him from fielding. He will stay at second in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Tommy Pham will play third base and left field, respectively, but Hayes will hit third in the lineup, while Pham will hit fifth.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Pirates with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
DH Bryan Reynolds
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Andrew McCutchen
LF Tommy Pham
CF Alexander Canario
1B Endy Rodríguez
2B Enmanuel Valdez
C Henry Davis
