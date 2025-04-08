ESPN Analyst Blasts Pirates Organization: 'Bush League'
The Pittsburgh Pirates organization continues to face intense criticism after temporarily replacing a right-field sign honoring franchise legend Roberto Clemente with an alcohol advertisement at PNC Park—a move that drew a fiery condemnation from ESPN’s Clinton Yates on Monday’s edition of Around the Horn.
The controversy stems from the removal of a Clemente tribute display in the outfield, which was quietly swapped for a Surfside liquor brand ad before Opening Day. Fans and media members quickly noticed the change, prompting outrage over the lack of transparency. The Pirates later released a statement, calling the decision an “honest mistake” and stated they would restore the tribute. But for many, the damage was done. Yates blasted the explanation during his closing rant on the ESPN debate show.
“The Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Park took down a sign commemorating Roberto Clemente in right field to put up a booze ad. And they didn’t even consult the fans,” Yates said, his voice rising in disbelief. “I’m sorry—what are we doing, Pirates? They didn’t talk to the family about it. They said it was an honest mistake. An honest mistake? He’s the most important player in the history of the franchise. How do you make that mistake at all?”
Yates, a longtime sports columnist, didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Pirates’ decision-making, tying it to broader frustrations with the franchise: “Two words for what’s been going on in the Pirates organization for 40 years—BUSH LEAGUE. Get it together, man. The most embarrassing thing to happen in a Major League ballpark in some time. Absolutely outrageous.”
The segment ended with longtime show host Tony Reali and the panel sitting in stunned silence—a rare moment for the typically lively show.
The team issued a statement acknowledging the misstep, saying the Clemente tribute’s removal was “unintentional” and that the signage would be reinstated. However, the explanation did little to quell the backlash, particularly given Clemente’s iconic status in Pittsburgh. The Hall of Famer, who died in a 1972 plane crash while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua, remains a revered figure in baseball history.
Social media erupted with criticism, with many fans accusing the Pirates of prioritizing revenue over legacy. Reporters noted that the team had not publicly announced the change beforehand, nor had they discussed it with the Clemente family, who have long been involved in the franchise’s tributes to Roberto.
The Pirates have since promised to “review” their signage policies, but their reputation continues to take blows. For a franchise already battling perceptions of frugality and mismanagement, the optics of removing a Clemente homage for a corporate ad could linger well beyond this season.
