Pirates Catcher Joey Bart Suffers Injury vs. Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates' early-season injury woes continued Friday evening as catcher Joey Bart exited in the second inning with an apparent injury during their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bart did not take the field for the bottom of the second, prompting defensive shuffles that saw Endy Rodríguez move behind the plate, Enmanuel Valdez shift to first base, and Tsung-Che Cheng enter at second base.
The injury leaves the Pirates with just one healthy catcher (Rodríguez) available for the remainder of the contest. Bart had been off to a strong offensive start this season, batting .282 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, including a walk-off single in the thirteenth inning on Wednesday afternoon, while providing stability behind the plate. His potential absence would further test a Pirates team already missing three starting position players and two relievers due to injuries.
Pittsburgh has not yet disclosed the nature or severity of Bart's injury. The 27-year-old backstop, acquired from San Francisco last season, had emerged as a key contributor after hitting safely in 6 of his last 7 games.
The Pirates entered Friday's game with seven players on the injured list. Rodríguez, now the lone active catcher, has just 18 career MLB games at the position.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates