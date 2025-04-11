Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Injury Status Changes
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds has dealt with a minor injury these past two weeks, but had his status changed recently.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said back on April 2 that Reynolds had right triceps soreness, but recently changed that on April 9 to a teres major muscle strain, according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Reynolds played three of the first four games vs. the Miami Marlins in the outfield, but has played all but one game since at designated hitter, sitting out the other game.
The injury that Reynolds had prevented him from throwing, but allowed him to hit. Tomcyzk said that he is progressing on that front, as Reynolds played catch out to 70 feet, with no issues throwing.
Reynolds is also symptom free when hitting and that if he continues improving on his throwing, he'll go back to the outfield.
He has struggled from the plate so far this season, slashing .196/.281/.373 for an OPS of .653. He has 10 hits in 51 at-bats, three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.
Reynolds is coming off a successful season with the Pirates, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .275/.350/.468 for .819 OPS, with 832 hits, 160 doubles, 26 triples, 124 home runs, 417 RBIs, and 314 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates