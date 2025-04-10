Pirates Reveal Probable Starters vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their probable starting pitchers ahead of their weekend series vs. the Cincinnati Reds on the road.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will start the opening game for the Pirates on April 11, facing Reds right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, according to Greg Macafee of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
Falter had a strong first start of the season vs. the Miami Marlins on March 30, allowing just two earned runs over six innings with four strikeouts. The Pirates went on to lose that game, 5-4, in 12 innings.
He struggled in his latest start vs. the New York Yankees on April 5, allowing seven hits, two home runs and seven earned runs in a 10-4 defeat at PNC Park.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney gets the next start for Pittsburgh on April 12, with no Cincinnati starter named.
Heaney went five innings in his first start vs. the Marlins on March 30, allowing just four hits, a walk and one run, with two strikeouts. The Pirates would lose that game 3-2 on a walk-off.
He would go on and star vs. the Yankees on April 6 with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, allowing just one run. The Pirates held a 4-1 lead when he left, but the bullpen blew the lead in the ninth inning, before the Pirates won it on a walk-off in 11 innings.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will start the series finale on April 13, with no Reds pitcher slated in that spot.
Mlodzinski did a good job through the first three innings of his first start vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31, but allowed five hits, four earned runs over two outs in the fourth inning before Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out, in the 6-1 loss.
He would start the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7 and allowed just five hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting a career-high six strikeouts in five innings of work. The Pirates offense came through for him, as they would win 8-4.
The Pirates are 5-8 and have won three of their past four games, as they'll look to stay more consistent with their play vs. a National League Central Division rival.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates