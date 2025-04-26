Pirates Change Catcher vs. Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a change at catcher ahead of their upcoming game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium.
Joey Bart will serve as catcher for right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, as Henry Davis heads back to the bench.
Bart will hit fifth in the lineup. He has had a great season so far, hitting .302/.397/.413 for an OPS of .810, with 19 hits in 63 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, seven triples and eight walks to 22 strikeouts.
Davis had a good game for the Pirates, as he helped star pitcher Paul Skenes throw a career-high 108 pitches over 6.1 innings of work, strike out a season-high nine batters, and allow just five hits with no walks and no earned runs in the 3-0 shutout victory in the series opener.
The Pirates will keep the rest of the lineup for the series opener, including the first four batters, which includes Oneil Cruz at center field and in leadoff, Bryan Reynolds in right field and second, Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and third, plus Enmanuel Valdez at first base and fourth in the lineup.
The final four Pirates players will move one spot down in the batting order. This includes Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and sixth, Tommy Pham at left field and seventh, Adam Frazier at second base and eighth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and ninth in the lineup.
Keller makes his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 in his first five starts, posting a 4.18 ERA over 28.0 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts to 10 walks and a .252 opposing batting average.
The Pirates have won three of the four games on this west coast road trip. This includes two wins over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium, 9-3 on April 22 and 3-0 on April 23, plus a 4-3 loss on April 24.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Enmanuel Valdez
C Joey Bart
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
