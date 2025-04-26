Pirates Top Pitching Prospect Dominates Again
Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler was masterful agafor the Indianapolis Indians on Friday, firing five shutout innings in a 3-0 loss to the St. Paul Saints. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed just one hit, issued zero walks, and struck out four, further cementing his status as one of baseball’s most electric young arms.
Chandler, ranked as the Pirates’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has been utterly dominant in his first five Triple-A starts, posting a 1.33 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. But what has made his outings particularly eye-opening has been his otherworldly velocity that seems to tick up as the game goes on—he hit 100+ mph seven times in the fifth inning alone, overwhelming hitters with a blistering fastball that showed no signs of fatigue. His command (just six walks all season) and ability to maintain elite velocity deep into starts have raised eyebrows across the league.
The lone hit against him was a soft single, and he needed just 70 pitches (50 strikes) to cruise through five frames, showcasing elite efficiency (71% strike rate). His slider and changeup remained sharp, generating weak contact when not missing bats outright.
With Paul Skenes already thriving in Pittsburgh’s rotation, Chandler’s rapid development gives the Pirates another potential ace-in-the-making. Given his rising workload (20.1 IP so far after 119 innings last year), the organization may still monitor his innings carefully, but his consistent dominance is making a strong case for a midseason promotion.
Chandler’s next start is likely lined up for next weekend, where he could face another tough test against Omaha. One thing is clear: Bubba Chandler isn’t just knocking on the door of the majors—he’s kicking it down.
