Pirates' Paul Skenes Strikes Out Shohei Ohtani with Nasty Curveball

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace got the best of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar in a battle of titans.

Ethan Merrill

Apr 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Paul Skenes delivered a masterful performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, but the defining moment came in a high-stakes rematch with Shohei Ohtani. With two outs in the inning and a full count, Skenes unleashed a devastating 84 mph curveball that left the two-way superstar frozen for a pivotal strikeout. The pitch capped another dominant outing for the Pirates phenom, who tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out nine at Dodger Stadium.

Skenes' start continued his early season dominance. The right-hander's ERA fell to 2.39 after the start. He now has 39 strikeouts in 37.2 IP, with only 4 walks. His WHIP sits at an impressive .80, and batters are hitting only .190 against him.

Friday night's showdown carried extra weight given Skenes and Ohtani's history. Last June, in their first career matchup at PNC Park, Skenes announced his arrival by blowing a 101 mph fastball past Ohtani for a viral strikeout—only for the Dodgers’ slugger to exact revenge in the next at-bat, crushing another 100+ mph heater for a home run.

Skenes’ ability to outmaneuver Ohtani—this time with a perfectly placed breaking ball—showcased his evolving arsenal and poise under pressure. The victory in a highly-anticipated duel not only solidified his status one of baseball's best pitchers, but also set the stage for what could be developing into one of the game’s premier pitcher-hitter rivalries.

Ethan Merrill
ETHAN MERRILL

Ethan Merrill is from Grand Rapids, MI, and brings with him a diverse background of experiences. After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, he worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks for three seasons before settling in the Pittsburgh area in 2020. With a passion for sports and a growing connection to his community, Ethan brings a fresh perspective to covering the Pittsburgh Pirates.

