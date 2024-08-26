Pirates vs. Cubs Preview: Momentum Continues After Walk-Off
The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to show signs of life after taking three of four games from the Cincinnati Reds last weekend.
Now, the Pirates have a chance to gain more ground in the National League Central when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh trails Cincinnati by a half-game for fourth place and Chicago by 2.5 games for third place.
The Pirates currently lead the season series 4-3 and will play six times between Monday and Sept. 4. Pittsburgh has a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago that begins on Sept. 2 to round out its regular season series against its division rival.
Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates. The veteran right-hander is coming off of one of his best outings of the season, pitching seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters in a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The win was Keller's first since July 8.
Keller leads the Pirates with 11 wins and is two away from matching his career-high from last season.
The Cubs will counter with a familiar face in Jameson Taillon. Pittsburgh drafted Taillon with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. In his four seasons in the big leagues with Pittsburgh, the veteran right-hander was 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA over 466 innings pitched.
Taillon is 8-8 with a 3.77 ERA over 22 starts and 126.2 innings pitched. The veteran right-hander has lost back-to-back starts, allowing four runs over six innings against the Cleveland Guardians and four runs over five innings Detroit Tigers.
Pirates vs. Cubs Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (62-68), Cubs (65-66)
First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Cubs - Marquee Sports Network
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Cubs - 670 The Score
Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+155), Pirates +1.5 (-200)
Total: Over 8.5 (-118), under 8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pirates -118, Cubs -110
