Pirates Call up Pitcher from Triple-A Indianapolis
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates called up a pitcher from the minor leagues, after they had one of their pitchers suffer a season-ending injury.
The Pirates announced that they selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Brady Feigl and placed right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton on the 60-day Injured List with a rupture of the left patella tendon.
Stratton suffered the injury in the 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds Saturday night at PNC Park, after he slipped in the dirt by the backstop and needed medical staff to cart him off the field.
Feigl signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Jan. 21 and has pitched for the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A the entire season prior.
He has pitched in 33 games with one start, holds a 7-2 record, a 3.83 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 13 walks and holding opposing hitters to a .258 batting average.
Feigl signed with the Braves as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and pitched in their minor league system for three seasons. They traded him along with right-handed pitcher Tyrell Jenkins to the Texas Rangers for right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson on Dec. 8, 2016.
He pitched in the Rangers minor league system for the next three seasons, 2017-19. The San Diego Padres would select him in the minor league phase of the 2019 Rule 5 Draft. He never pitched for the Padres, with the cancellation of the minor league season due to COVID-19 and suffering an injury in 2021.
Feigl elected free agency and would pitch for the Long Island Ducks, the Frederick Atlantic League Team and the Lexington Counter Clocks, all in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which is an independent baseball league that is an official MLB Partner League.
This is the first time that Feigl has the chance to pitch in the MLB at 33 years old. He joins two other left-handed relievers on the Pirates roster in Aroldis Chapman and Jalen Beeks.
