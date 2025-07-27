Pirates' Dave Parker Entering Hall of Fame
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker receives his ultimate honor this weekend, as he earns his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will take place on July 27 at 1:30 p.m., with the MLB Network broadcasting it and fans can stream it live at baseballhall.org.
The ceremony itself takes place at on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, which is a mile south of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Parker is one of five players that will receive their induction, including pitchers in left-handed starter CC Sabathia (2001-19) and left-handed reliever Billy Wagner (1995-2010), first baseman/third baseman Dick Allen (1963-77) and right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (Orix Bluewave,1992-2000) (MLB, 2001-19)
Parker died on June 28 at 74 years old after a more than 11-year battle with Parkinson's disease, which started in 2012. Both Parker and Allen enter as posthumous inductions, with Allen dying in 2000.
He played in 1,301 games for the Pirates from 1973-83, with 1,479 hits, 296 doubles, 62 triples, 166 home runs, 758 RBI, 123 stolen bases and 346 walks. He ranks sixth in franchise history in home runs, eighth in both doubles and 524 extra-base hits and ninth in slugging percentage, .494.
His best season came in 1978, where he hit .334/.394/.585, with 194 hits in 581 at-bats, 32 doubles, 12 triples, 30 home runs, 117 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 57 walks. He won the National League batting title, a Gold Glove Award and the National League MVP.
Parker also won the NL Batting Title in 1977, at .338, his career-high batting average, the Gold Glove Award in 1977 and 1979, plus earned an NL All-Star nod four times in 1977 and 1979-81, with the Pirates.
"The Cobra" excelled in the 1979 World Series, hitting .341 and driving in six RBIs, which bolstered the Pirates over the Batlimore Orioles in seven games, marking their fifth and last championship.
Parker also played for his hometown Cincinnati Reds, 1984-87, the Oakland Athletics, 1988-89, the Milwaukee Brewers in 1990 and both the California Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1991.
He would go on to have a successful career after his time with the Pirates, winning the World Series with the A's in 1989. He also earned three more All-Star nods and won three Silver Slugger Awards in 1985, 1986 and 1990, while also leading the NL with 125 RBI in 1985.
Parker will don a Pirates cap into the Hall of Fame, with his son, David Parker II, giving the speech and honoring his father as he finally earns his ultimate honor.
The Pirates are also wearing a "Cobra" patch on their jerseys the rest of the season. They also have the patch on the right field video wall and near the "P" symbol behind home plate at PNC Park.
There is also a fan messaging wall near the riverwalk, that fans can write messages to the Parker family during the weekend series for the Pirates against the Diamondbacks, July 25-27.
The Pirates will add a permanent baseball display this weekend on the riverwalk along with the 23 other Hall of Famers with ties to Pittsburgh.
