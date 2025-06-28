Pirates Legend Dave Parker Dies
PITTSBURGH -- The baseball world mourned on Saturday afternoon as news spread that Dave Parker, the iconic Pittsburgh Pirates slugger and Hall of Famer, had passed away at the age of 74. The Pirates organization announced the heartbreaking news just a few minutes before their game against the New York Mets at PNC Park, where a moment of silence was held in honor of the man known as "The Cobra."
Parker’s career was defined by his raw power, cannon arm, and magnetic personality. Drafted by the Pirates in 1970, he quickly became one of the most dominant players of the 1970s. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 230 pounds, Parker was an imposing figure in the batter’s box, crushing fastballs with a smooth yet violent swing that earned him two NL batting titles (1977, 1978) and the 1978 NL MVP.
He was a key part of the 1979 "We Are Family" Pirates, a team that embodied swagger and unity, going on to win the World Series in seven games over the Baltimore Orioles. Parker’s .345 average and four RBIs in the Fall Classic cemented his legacy as a clutch performer.
Parker’s career wasn’t without struggles. Injuries and controversies, including a cocaine addiction that he later openly discussed, threatened to derail his prime. But true to his resilient nature, he reinvented himself in the 1980s, winning three Gold Gloves in right field and becoming a feared hitter for the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland A’s, even earning World Series rings in 1989 with Oakland.
After retiring in 1991, Parker remained a beloved figure in Pittsburgh, frequently appearing at Pirates alumni events and mentoring young players. His induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame and, later, the National Baseball Hall of Fame (Class of 2025) solidified his place among the game’s greats.
Though The Cobra has left us, his legacy lives on—in the record books, in the stories told by those who saw him play, and in the hearts of Pirates fans who will never forget the man who made baseball feel larger than life.
Rest in peace, Dave Parker.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates