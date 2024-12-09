Pirates' Dave Parker Most Proud of World Series Team
In a career filled with personal accomplishments, it was a team accomplishment that stands out to Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Dave Parker.
Parker was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday via the Classic Baseball Era Committee's vote. In the aftermath of the vote, Parker spoke about what he was most proud of in his 19-year career and picked the Pirates winning the World Series in 1979.
"I'm proud of a group thing and that's winning the 1979 [World] Series and being involved in that," Parker said on MLB Network.
The Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in the 1979 World Series. Parker batted. 341 and drove in six runs in the 1979 postseason. The Pirates went 98-64 that season and won the National League East.
"The Cobra" played from 1973 to 1991 and amassed a stellar career, winning an MVP in 1978, two World Series, two batting titles, three silver sluggers, made seven All-Star teams and he won three gold gloves in right field. The left-handed hitting outfielder finished his career with 339 home runs, 1,439 RBIs and he had a slash line of .290/.339/.471.
Parker spent the first 11 years of his career with Pittsburgh, where he emerged as one of the game's best players. He had a .305 batting average, hit 166 home runs, 758 RBIs and stole 123 bases. Parker's MVP season in 1978 was the best of his career, as he led all of baseball in batting average (.334), slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.979). He also hit 30 home runs and drove in 117 runs.
Parker also played for the Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays in his 19-year career. Parker's other World Series came with the Athletics in 1989.
