Pirates' Ben Cherington Explains Trading for Tyler Callihan

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have still kept making moves this offseason, trying to make the best roster they can before Opening Day.

The Pirates traded for Cincinnati Reds utility man Tyler Callihan, sending right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas in return on March 4, marking the first trade of Spring Training.

Callihan was an interesting trade piece, as Nicolas looked like he'd have a solid role in the Pirates bullpen in 2026, but instead, the Reds prospect will get a chance to impress, while stil

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that they've looked at Callihan for some time before making the trade and that he provides an important left-handed bat for the future of their infield.

Cherington also sees Callihan featuring at numerous positions and that they'll try to see where he fits best the rest of Spring Training.

"A guy we've had our eyes on for a while," Cherington said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "I think as we look at our infield group moving forward, over the next several years, we're a little bit more right-handed than left-handed in that group, so we've been looking to add a left-handed bat back into that group and Tyler was someone we've had our eyes on.

"I've been talking to Cincinnati, probably off-and-on, going back to last July and it just so happened to line up now. We're excited to get to know him better, believe in the bat. We know he can play second, probably take a look at third base here in Spring Training, see how that goes.

"He's a young outfielder that's got a lot of time ahead of him and comes in with a really good reputation as a person, as a teammate. So looking forward to get to know him.

How Callihan Features in the Pirates Defense

Callihan has played numerous positions throughout his time in the minor leagues, making himself a utility option for the Pirates if they need that.

He's featured mostly in the infield, specifically, but also at both corner infield spots and in left field too, which provides depth for the Pirates at that spot.

Position Starts (Appearances) Second Base 262 (270) Third Base 61 (62) Designated Hitter 30 (30) Left Field 22 (25) First Base 13 (18)

Callihan only played in four games with the Reds last season, starting three in left field, where he broke his forearm after colliding with the left field wall following making a catch in foul territory.

The Pirates already had Callihan start at second base in his Grapefruit League debut vs. the Detroit Tigers on March 7, but new addition Brandon Lowe should hold that role.

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Tyler Callihan (32) throws to first to get St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

First base will have both Spencer Horwitz and free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn and Jared Triolo , a Gold Glove Award winner as a utility player, will likely serve as the Pirates third baseman.

Shortstop has Nick Gonzales and eventually, depending on how the Pirates approach it, is top prospect Konnor Griffin .

Callihan would serve as a utility option and his main competition is Nick Yorke , who features at most of the same positions and can play both corner outfield spots.

The Pirates need both third base and outfield depth, so Callihan should feature there and also in left field, where Bryan Reynolds will start most games.

Where His Bat Fits with the Pirates

Callihan is a left-handed bat, something the Pirates have looked at this offseason, in additions like power-hitters in Lowe and O'Hearn.

Pittsburgh has a few right-handed bats in their infield for the future in the likes of Triolo, Gonzales, Yorke, so adding a left-handed bat in the lineup in Callihan is always something they're going to wnat to do.

The 25-year old isn't really a power bat, with just 37 home runs in his six minor league seasons, but he does have some interesting advanced stats that make him a solid addition to the lineup if the Pirates need him.

He had a strong wOBA (Weight On-Base Average) of .400 at Triple-A Louisville in 2025, plus a high PullAir% of 24.6%, which measures the percentage of hits that go to the pull-side and aren't ground balls.

May 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan (32) hits a RBI single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PNC Park is good for left-handed power bats because right field is closer, even with the 21 foot high wall in honor of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Callihan could benefit from PNC Park and get some extra power stats in the ball park, if he gets the chance to do so.

The Pirates will, at the very least, want to see Callihan hit well and hit often, becoming a positive and not a liability in their lineup.

