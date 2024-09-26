Insider: Pirates' Derek Shelton 'Appears Safe'
Before the Pittsburgh Pirates trek into one of their most important offseasons in recent years, they have an important decision to make on the fate of manager Derek Shelton.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote about Shelton's future in Pittsburgh, and while general manager Ben Cherington has given a vote of confidence for the Pirates manager, the decision will more than likely come down to owner Bob Nutting and if he felt the franchise had made enough improvement since last season.
"Pirates general manager Ben Cherington seemed to settle the issue on Sept. 11, calling him the “right person to manage this team in 2025," Rosenthal writes. "The only question, particularly in the wake of [former Cincinnati Reds manager Josh] Bell’s dismissal, is whether owner Bob Nutting is content with the status quo. Before the season began, Nutting said he expected the team to take a “meaningful step forward,” “We collectively believe we can compete for a division and a postseason berth.”
Pittsburgh was in the running for a playoff spot but an abysmal second half, including it going 8-19 in August, With the rough stretch, Pittsburgh sealed its sixth straight season finishing under .500 and ninth consecutive year without a playoff appearance.
At 74-85, the Pirates are two wins away from matching their win total from last season. With that record, Rosenthal described the Pirates season as not much in terms of progress, though, Shelton appears to be set to return unless Nutting has a change of heart with where the franchise is heading.
"A 7-20 collapse starting July 31 ensured neither would occur," Rosenthal wrote. "The Pirates are headed for their sixth straight losing season. They need two wins to match last year’s total, and it will hardly be a sign of progress if they somehow surpass that number, considering this is the year they added Cherington is completing his fifth season. Shelton, 54, appears safe unless Nutting decides to completely overhaul the operation."
Pittsburgh boasts one of the best young tandems atop its pitching rotation with rookie right-handers Paul Skenes and Jared Jones. If they can find a way to improve their offense next season, Pittsburgh's rotation could lead it into the playoff picture next season.
Beyond that, though, the Pirates' brass has to determine if Shelton is the right man to lead the team as they seek to take the next step in their development. Even with some of the pieces Pittsburgh already has in place, if it doesn't feel Shelton can help the team make the jump to a playoff team or that it hasn't improved enough, it can't hesitate to go in a different direction.
