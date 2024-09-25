Pirates Star Rookie Receives Major Praise
The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the top rising stars in baseball. Paul Skenes took Major League Baseball by storm this season and has become one of the best young starting pitchers in the league.
Skenes has helped give the Pirates an optimistic outlook for the future. He has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone on the trajectory that he appears to be on.
Due to his strong performance this season, Skenes has received some massive praise.
The Athletic recently released their rankings for the top 20 breakout players this season. Skenes was placed firmly at the No. 3 spot on the list.
"Paul Skenes took MLB by storm this season with a string of dominating performances that led to him being named the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game. He’s gone 11-3 with a 1.99 ERA over 22 starts, with 167 strikeouts in 131 innings. Opposing batters are hitting .187 against his sinker and .106 against his sweeper. From a national championship last year with LSU to a blazing start in the big leagues this year with the Buccos — and topping the MLB Draft in between — this rookie is on quite a ride. There are several worthy candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, but if I had to pick one, I’d go with Skenes."
At the end of the quote, Skenes received a strong vote for NL Rookie of the Year as well. That is an award that it seems likely he will end up being able to win.
During the 2024 MLB season to this point, Skenes has made 22 starts. He has gone 11-3 in those appearances to go along with a 1.99 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 5.2 K/BB ratio, and 131.0 innings pitched.
Skenes is just 22 years old. To be playing the way he has at his age is extremely impressive.
With the right offseason moves, Pittsburgh could very well be a contender in the National League in 2025. Skenes will be the leader of the team, but they need more offense.
Expect to see the Pirates look to make a few moves this offseason. They have some great building blocks on the roster and with a move or two, they could be a playoff team next season.
