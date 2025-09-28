Pirates Manager Explains Spencer Horwitz Position Change
PITTSBURGH — Spencer Horwitz has served as the Pittsburgh Pirates' first baseman for most of this season, but had a surprising position change in his most recent game.
Horwitz started at second base against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sept. 27, which marked his first game there all season, after starting 93 games and playing 102 games at first base for the Pirates in 2025.
Rafael Flores took over from Horwitz at first base and had one walk and a strikeout vs. the Braves.
Horwitz had another good outing for the Pirates, with two hits and a walk in the 3-1 win, as the Pirates secured their first road series win over the Braves since 2015, when they played at Turner Field.
While this was the first time that Horwitz played second base for the Pirates, he had experience at the position prior, playing 39 games and making 37 starts there with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024.
Horwitz also played second base in the minor leagues, making 18 starts there, including 11 starts with Triple-A Buffalo in 2024.
Pirates manager Don Kelly justified the change that they wanted to get Flores in the lineup as well. Kelly also said that they will have Horwitz move around the infield and play other positions, even shortstop and third base as well.
"Yeah he's played there before and as we were talking through ways to keep his bat in the lineup and get Flores in there as well, [Nick] Yorke has been playing well, had a couple hits last night," Kelly said postgame to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports. "Spence had a real big night. So trying to find a way to get Flo' in there and he's played second base before.
"When he doesn't play first, he'll bounce around the infield and take ground balls at different positions, second, short, third. So he's always staying ready and felt like it was a good opportunity to get Flo in there, move Spence over and challenge him a little bit. I thought he did well."
Horwitz had a great series opener vs. the Braves on Sept. 26, as he hit two home runs, a solo home run and a three-run home run in the 9-3 win.
This marked his first multi-home run game with the Pirates and his first since he also hit two home runs vs. the Braves at Truist Park on Sept. 7, 2024, with the Blue Jays.
He has had an excellent September, slashing .339/.461/.645 for an OPS of 1.106, with 21 hits in 62 at-bats, seven doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs and 13 walks to 10 strikeouts.
Horwitz missed the start of the season, dealing with a wrist injury that required surgery, which pushed back his debut with the Pirates until May 17.
He has slashed .273/.354/.435 for an OPS of .789 in 107 games, with 99 hits, 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 51 RBIs and 44 walks to 73 strikeouts.
Horwitz joined the Pirates in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy on Dec. 10. He joined the Guardians that same day, as the Blue Jays traded him and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin, in exchange for second baseman Andrés Giménez.
