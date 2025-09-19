Pirates Make Eight Lineup Changes vs. Athletics
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the series opener against the Athletics with an almost entirely different lineup than their previous game.
Bryan Reynolds comes back in at right field and will bat third vs. the Athletics, after not starting in the 8-4 defeat in the series finale to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 17, securing a sweep defeat. It was his first game not starting for the Pirates since Aug. 31 in the series finale vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Nick Yorke, who started in right field last game, moves back to second base for the Pirates, where he has started five times since coming up on Sept. 1. He will also bat eighth, dropping one spot in the lineup.
Nick Gonzales moves over to shortstop and drops four spots in the lineup, while Jared Triolo moves over to third base, taking over from Cam Devanney, and stays in the leadoff spot. Spencer Horwitz also comes back in at first base, taking over from Rafael Flores, and will bat second in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Oneil Cruz comes back in at center field, taking over from Alexander Canario, and will bat fifth in the lineup. Jack Suwinski also plays in left field, coming in for Tommy Pham, and bats seventh, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Henry Davis takes over at catcher in place for Joey Bart and will bat ninth. Andrew McCutchen is the only non-change for the Pirates this game, staying at designated hitter and fourth in the lineup.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates and this is his final outing at PNC Park in 2025.
Keller has a 3-9 record over 16 starts this season at PNC Park, with a 4.17 ERA over 90.2 innings pitched, 72 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .270 opposing batting average and a 1.35 WHIP.
He last started in the series opener vs. the Washington Nationals, where he threw five scoreless innings, before giving up a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. He finished with four hits, one walk and two earned runs allowed, after left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk replaced him, posting four strikeouts over five innings and a season-low 62 pitches.
Keller made one previous start vs. the Athletics, when they were still in Oakland, back on April 30 at the Oakland Coliseum. Keller gave up three earned runs, while posting seven strikeouts over five innings in a 5-2 defeat.
He has struggled a bit since the trade deadline, when the Pirates chose to keep him, with a 2-4 record in eight starts, a 5.53 ERA over 40.2 innings pitched, 40 strikeouts to 12 walks, with 25 earned runs and eight home runs allowed.
Keller has a 6-14 record over 30 starts in 2025, with a 4.13 ERA over 167.2 innings pitched, 140 strikeouts to 45 walks, a .251 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Athletics
3B Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Oneil Cruz
SS Nick Gonzales
LF Jack Suwinski
2B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
