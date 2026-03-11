How Jhostynxon Garcia is Standing Out to Pirates' Don Kelly

PITTSBURGH — Jhostynxon Garcia is working to prove he belongs with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day and manager Don Kelly has been impressed with his young outfielder so far.

Garcia earned many opportunities in Spring Training and shown his work offensively and defensively, which the Pirates will want not just this season, but for the long-term as well.

Kelly has noticed Garcia's strong play, particularly with how he's performed in the outfield and also that he's hit smarter than he previously anticipated.

“I think the two things that stand out to me that I may not have known coming in, you hear all about the power, you see the video, is the outfield defense," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "The way he’s been able to go and attack the baseball in the outfield and then I believe that he’s gotten better in swing decisions

"Something that he targeted coming in that he’s done a really good job of battling with two strikes, trying to eliminate as much chase outside of the strike zone and he’s done that this camp and I think that along with the outfield defense is something that has stood out."

How Jhostynxon Garcia Has Performed in Spring Training

Garcia came to the Pirates in a trade from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, which centered around right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo going the other way.

The Pirates wanted a right-handed power bat prospect and also outfield depth for 2026 and beyond and Garcia has shown that he can fill both roles with his performances in Spring Training

Garcia has slashed .478/.556/.609 for an OPS of 1.165 in 10 games, with 11 hits in 23 at-bats, seven runs scored, one home run, three RBI, four walks to four strikeouts and three stolen bases.

He leads the Pirates with hits, ranks tied for first with Oneil Cruz in stolen bases, second in runs scored and tied for fourth in walks.

The Pirates have utilized Garcia in different positions, including in center field for three starts with Cruz at the World Baseball Classic with Team Dominican Republic, plus three starts in left field and one start in right field.

Garcia has spent most of his time in the minor leagues in center field, so he'll eventually serve as a backup to Cruz, but left field also makes sense with the Pirates roster needs.

Position Games Played (Starts) Center Field 218 (217) Right Field 85 (83) Left Field 24 (22)

Bryan Reynolds started in right field most of 2025, but will likely spend most of 2026 in left field, as free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn should start a vast majority of games in right field, with fellow free agent signing Marcell Ozuna serving as the everyday designated hitter.

Garcia is competing with Jake Mangum for that fourth outfielder role, who is also a versatile outfielder that can work in three spots.

If the 23-year old keeps hitting this well and performing well defensively, he'll give the Pirates a tough decision in two weeks time.

