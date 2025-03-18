Pirates Double-A Affiliate Broadcasting 20 Games
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A Affiliate, the Altoona Curve, will have some of their games on television this season.
Altoona announced that SportsNet Pittsburgh will air 20 of their home games in 2025. SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcasts the Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins games on their channel, which fans also have the opportunity for streaming.
“We are so really looking forward to expanding our partnership with SportsNet Pittsburgh to air more Altoona Curve games this season,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said in a statement. “The tracks to Pittsburgh run through Altoona and this is a perfect way for Pirates fans throughout the area to see the next wave of Pirates stars play in Curve, PA.”
12 games will air on SportsNet Pittsburgh and eight games will broadcats on SportsNet Pittsburgh +
Altoona has some of the top prospects in the Pirates' system. This includes second baseman/shortstop Termarr Johnson (No. 4 accordng to MLB Pipeline) and left-handed pitchers Anthony Solometo (No.7) and Hunter Barco (No. 14).
Altoona Curve 2025 TV Schedule
Wednesday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) – SNP+
Friday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) – SNP+
Saturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. vs Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) – SNP+
Wednesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) – SNP
Thursday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) – SNP
Sunday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) – SNP
Wednesday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) – SNP
Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) – SNP+/SNP
Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) – SNP
Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants)-SNP+
Wednesday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) – SNP
Thursday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) – SNP
Sunday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) – SNP
Wednesday, August 6 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) – SNP
Wednesday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) – SNP
Thursday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) – SNP
Saturday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) – SNP+
Sunday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) – SNP
Friday, September 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) – SNP+
Saturday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) – SNP+
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates