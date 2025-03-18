Pirates Rising Star Named to All-Spring Breakout Team
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best prospects in baseball, who excelled once again in the MLB Spring Breakout Game.
MLB Spring Breakout just took place for the second time from March 13-16, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league. Grapefruit League teams faced each other in Florida and Cactus League teams did the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona.
The Pirates faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., but the main story of the game wasn't the result.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler excelled in his start, earning a spot on the 2025 All-Spring Breakout First Team from MLB.com.
Chandler pitched just two innings, but allowed no hits nor walks and finished with four strikeouts, with three coming in the second inning, as he struck out the side.
He displayed his pitching arsenal, with a fastball reaching 100 mph, his cutter near 90 mph, and his changeup close to that as well, accomplishing what he did over just 30 pitches.
Chandler is the No. 1 prospect in the Pirates minor league system and No. 15 in the minor leagues overall, according to MLB Pipeline.
Chandler played for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., 60 miles east of Atlanta. He starred in multiple sports, including basketball, golf, football and baseball. He originally committed to Georgia to play baseball, but then decommitted and committed to Clemson to play both football and baseball.
He had a fantastic senior season for North Oconee, going 8-1 with just a 1.25 ERA, plus 96 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched, while hitting .411 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 35 RBI.
The Pirates would select Chandler with the No, 72 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft and signed him for $3 millon signing bonus, an over slot signing.
He pitched and also played shortstop for the Rookie-Level Florida Complex Pirates in 2021 and 2022 and then earned promotion to the Bradenton Marauders in the Single-A Florida State League.
Chandler chose to focus on pitching heading into the 2023 season, which would show his best talents. He started 24 games for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in High-A, with a 9-4 record, 4.75 ERA in 106.0 innings pitched, making 120 strikeouts to 51 walks and holding hitters to a .265 batting average.
He made it up to Altoona for just one game in 2023, allowing just one hit in five innings of work and getting the win.
Chandler played most of 2024 in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, starting 16 of 19 games, a 6-7 record, one save, one shutout. He also had a 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched, allowing 55 hits, 33 earned runs and 26 walks, while making 94 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .192 batting average, along with having a 1.01 WHIP.
Chandler earned a promotion to Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians on Aug. 8 and pitched even better than he did in Double-A.
He finished with 4-0 record in seven starts, a 1.83 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched, allowing just 26 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 15 walks to 54 strikeouts. He held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average and a 1.04 WHIP.
Chandler will all, but surely start at Indianapolis, but if he keeps up his solid play, he will make it to Pittsburgh some time this season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates