Pirates Extend Manager Don Kelly's Contract
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their decision at manager going forward heading into the 2026 season.
The Pirates announced in a press release that they extended the contract of manager Don Kelly, after his first season in charge in 2025.
Kelly served as the Pirates bench coach under manager Derek Shelton, up until general manager Ben Cherington fired him on May 8, after a 12-26 start to the season, promoting Kelly to manager.
The Pirates finished 71-91 overall on the season, but 59-65 under Kelly, which included home sweeps of the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds, all teams in the 2025 postseason.
Kelly led the Pirates to a 37-25 record at home, finishing 44-37 on the season, with the .597 winning percentage the ninth best mark in the MLB this season.
“I’m proud to continue leading the Pirates,” Kelly said in the press release. “Our clubhouse is full of players who care deeply about each other, about winning, and about representing Pittsburgh the right way. I was a Pirates fan first. I know our fans deserve a team that delivers on the field, and it’s on me to make sure we reach that standard.”
Kelly is a Pittsburgh native and played for Mt. Lebanon High School, winning the state title as a senior. He then attended Point Park University and played three seasons, hitting .413 and striking out just 20 times over 500 at-bats.
He also played for the Pirates in 2007, but spent most of his time with the Detroit Tigers under former Pirates manager Jim Leyland, playing five seasons there from 2009-14.
Kelly played for the Miami Marlins for two years and then went into coaching, serving as an assistant on the player development staff for the Tigers, before earning promotion to scout. He spent a season with the Houston Astros as their first base coach in 2019 before taking over as bench coach for the Pirates on Dec. 7, 2019.
The Pirates have a strong pitching rotation heading into next season, with likely National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veterans Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus young pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, who were all rookies in 2025.
Pittsburgh also has a solid bullpen, with right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.
The Pirates struggled offensively, but will look from better seasons from outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds, and full seasons from infielders in Nick Gonzales and Spencer Horwitz, who missed the early part of 2025 with injury.
“Donnie is an elite communicator. He is deeply trusted by our players because he’s credible, consistent, and unafraid of tough conversations,” said Cherington said on the extension. “His background as both a scout and a coach gives him a rare perspective: patience when it’s needed, and an unwavering belief in players’ ability to improve. Above all, he values people and winning. His ability to adjust, lead, and do the hard work makes him the right leader.”
