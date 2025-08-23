Bubba Chandler Dominates in Debut as Pirates Blank Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates put on a strong offensive performance in their series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, supporting the debut of right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler.
The Pirates make it three wins in their last four, as they won two out of three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in the last series at PNC Park, Aug. 18-20. They also even up the season series with the Rockies, as they dropped two out of three at Coors Field, Aug. 1-3.
Pittsburgh improves to 55-74 overall and 37-30 at home, while Colorado drops to 37-92 overall and 16-47 on the road.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales singled with one out and then Rockies right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit left fielder Tommy Pham, before designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball off the center field wall, scoring both runners and putting the Pirates up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
The Pirates then loaded the bases, as center fielder Jack Suwinski walked and shortstop Jared Triolo singled, but catcher Henry Davis struck out and ended the inning.
Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the bottom of the third inning with a double, then first baseman Spencer Horwitz came through with his own double, scoring Kiner-Falefa and making it a 3-0 Pirates lead.
Pham walked with two outs and then McCutchen hit another double that went to the warning track, scoring both Horwitz and Pham, for his third and fourth RBIs of the game, extending the Pirates' advantage to 5-0.
Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft had a great outing for the Pirates. He allowed just one hit and one walk, while posting a career-high six strikeouts over five innings and 65 pitches thrown, also a career-high.
The Pirates then brought in right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler for his MLB debut, as the home fans cheered on the best pitching prospect in baseball finally making it to Pittsburgh.
Chandler almost gave up a home run to his first batter, Rockies first baseman Orlando Arcia, which hit off the top of the left field wall. He then settled down and got the next three batters out, with two strikeouts and a ground out.
The Pirates added onto their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Horwitz hit a solo shot, 374 feet off a 95.3 mph in the top of the zone, then Pham crushed a two-run home run off a low fast ball, scoring right fielder Bryan Reynolds who hit a double prior, making it an 8-0 lead for the home team.
Those marked the seventh and sixth home runs of the season for Horwitz and Pham, respsectfully, and the first home runs for the Pirates in a week, with Jack Suwinski doing so vs. the Chicago Cubs in a 3-2 win at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.
Chandler threw two more scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings. He threw just seven pitches in the seventh inning, with a ground out and two fly outs, then after hitting a batter to start the eighth inning, got a double play and struck out Arcia.
Alexander Canario, who came in for Reynolds, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, making it a 9-0 game.
Chandler then shut things out in the top of the ninth inning, finishing a scoreless outing after four innings and securing the shutout and the win for the Pirates.
He became the first Pirates pitcher ever to throw a four-inning save in his debut, and just the fourth MLB pitcher ever since saves became a stat in 1969.
The Pirates will look to win the series in the second game of the series vs. the Rockies on Aug. 23. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
