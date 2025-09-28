Pirates Make Eight Lineup Changes vs. Braves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the series and season finale vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with an almost entirely different lineup than the game before.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in as designated hitter and bats fourth in the lineup for the Pirates, while Joey Bart moves to catcher, taking over from Henry Davis, and bats fifth.
This marks the end of the 12th season for McCutchen in a Pirates uniform, with his first stint from 2009-17 and his most recent stint starting in 2023.
He again signed a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason and he didn't confirm whether he'd come back to the team or not next season, leaving his future open, but stating that he does want to play baseball again in 2026.
McCutchen has slashed .238/.333/.366 for an OPS of .699 in 134 games, with 113 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs and 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.
Rookie Nick Yorke comes back in for the Pirates, but moves to right field, taking over from Bryan Reynolds, and bats eighth. This marks his first start in right field since the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 17, which was the last time Reynolds didn't start for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham returns in left field, coming in for Jack Suwinski, and bats third, while Alexander Canario takes over in center field, coming in for Oneil Cruz, and hits sixth, completing the Pirates outfield.
Rookie Cam Devanney takes over at third base for the Pirates, his last start since Sept. 17 vs. the Cubs and hits ninth.
This moves Jared Triolo from third base to shortstop and Nick Gonzales from shortstop to second base. It is also the first time that both Triolo and Gonzales play at shortstop and second base, respectively, since Sept. 17 vs. the Cubs.
Triolo moves back to leadoff and then Gonzales moves up to second in the lineup vs. the Braves.
Rookie Rafael Flores is the only player that remains in the lineup from the 3-1 win on Sept. 27, staying at first base and hitting eighth.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo makes the start in the series finale for the Pirates, battling Braves right-handed starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who spent seven seasons with the Pirates from 2009-15.
Oviedo made his most recent start vs. the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 23.
He allowed a two-run home run to Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, but otherwise had a strong outing, with just two hits allowed over 4.2 innings and 82 pitches, while posting a season-high seven strikeouts.
First pitch is set for 3:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Atlanta Braves
SS Jared Triolo
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
CF Alexander Canario
RF Nick Yorke
1B Rafael Flores
3B Cam Devanney
