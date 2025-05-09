Pirates Fire Game Planning and Strategy Coach
The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed game planning and strategy coach Radley Haddad, continuing a reorganization of the team’s coaching staff. The news comes one day after the Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton following a disappointing 12-26 start to the season. The firing was first reported by Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman.
Haddad, who joined the Pirates in 2022, was responsible for developing in-game strategies and advance scouting reports. His dismissal signals a broader shift under the Pirates’ front office as they look to reverse the team’s struggles.
A former minor league catcher, Haddad began his coaching career with the New York Yankees, where he served as a bullpen catcher in 2017 before transitioning into a coaching role. The Pirates hired him ahead of the 2022 season to assist with game preparation and tactical decisions.
Before his coaching career, Haddad played college baseball at Western Carolina University and Butler University. He signed with the Yankees as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent four seasons in their minor league system, including a stint as a player-coach for the Staten Island Yankees in 2016.
The Pirates have already announced that bench coach Don Kelly will take over the manager's role for the remainder of the 2025 season, regardless of performance. It remains to be seen if they will hire a replacement for Haddad within, or wait until the off-season to fill the position.
The team currently sits at the bottom of the National League standings with a 12-26 record, prompting General Manager Ben Cherington and owner Bob Nutting to reevaluate their coaching staff. The Pirates also have a seven game losing streak.
Haddad’s departure marks another step in the Pirates’ efforts to restructure this staff in the midst of a disappointing and controversial start to their season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates