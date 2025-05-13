Pirates' Historic Offensive Lows Dwarfed by Tigers’ League-Best
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ struggles at the plate have reached a franchise-worst level, with the team managing just 28 runs over their last 15 days — the lowest total in all of Major League Baseball. In stark contrast, the Detroit Tigers, who lead the league in scoring over the same stretch, have plated 94 runs, more than triple the Pirates’ output. Both teams have played 13 games in the 15 day timespan.
The Pirates’ anemic offense set another dubious record Monday night, scoring four or fewer runs for the 18th consecutive game, the longest such streak in franchise history. Over that span, the team is batting just .207, ranking 28th in MLB. They have a 5-13 record over the span.
For the overall season, Pittsburgh’s offensive futility is even more glaring. They sit dead last in runs scored (130), trailing even the worst team in the MLB record-wise, the Colorado Rockies (134), who are 7-34 this season.
The lack of run support has wasted strong performances from the pitching staff, particularly phenom starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who has been a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating season. Despite Skenes’ dominance on the mound, the Pirates are just 3-6 in his starts, with the offense repeatedly failing to capitalize on his outings.
The most notable offensive players have been slogging through batting slumps over the past two weeks.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz has cooled down since he jump-started the offense with his move to the leadoff spot. Over the past 15 days, Cruz has been hitting .189. He also had 17 strikeouts in 37 at-bats. That was before he was removed from Sunday's game with an apparent back injury.
Outfielder and designated hitter Bryan Reynolds has been inconsistent in his usual two-spot in the lineup. This spot is typically reserved for the most consistent hitter and on-base player for the team; Reynolds is hitting .135 over the past 15 days, and .204 on the season. He does have two home runs in the past two weeks, a sign that his numbers may start improving as we approach the summer.
The contagious batting slump has even reached Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen. The designated hitter is slashing .214/.320/.286 over the past 15 days.
With the top of the order in such a slump, it's no wonder the team isn't scoring runs. Pitchers can be even more aggressive with a weaker bottom of the order if the top isn't reaching base. It's a sort of domino effect, and one that has efficiently knocked over the first three dominoes in the lineup.
The trade deadline is still months away, and the Pirates’ front office faces some tough decisions surrounding the offense. Will new manager Don Kelly provide some spark to the lineup? Do they wait for internal improvements like Spencer Horwitz, or explore external options to jumpstart the worst offense in baseball?
One thing is clear: if the Pirates hope to put themselves in the playoff conversation, the bats must wake up — and soon.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates