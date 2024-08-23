Pirates Injured Pitchers Back at Clubhouse
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates pitching staff has dealt with injuries over the past month or so, but they are looking to get two of their pitchers back and on the mound in the coming days.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that both right-handed pitchers in rookie starter Jared Jones and bullpen arm Colin Holderman are back in the clubhouse.
The Pirates placed Jones on the 15-day injured list on July 4 after suffering a right lat strain. He started a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A on Aug. 8
Jones started three games with the Indians, with a 4.91 ERA in 11.0 innings, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and three walks to 16 strikeouts, while holding opposing hitters to a .225 batting average.
He has started 16 games for the Pirates in his first season in the MLB, but none since July 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals at home. He has a 3.56 ERA in 91.0 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .220 opposing batting average and a 1.11 WHIP.
The Pirates put Holderman on the 15-day Injured List with a right wrist sprain on Aug. 8 and would send him on a rehab assignment to Indianapolis on Aug. 20.
He pitched in six games with the Indians, with a 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings, allowing five earned runs and two walks to six strikeouts.
Holderman struggled prior to going on the Injured List, allowing nine earned runs in the previous seven games he pitched in, for a 12.79 ERA. He also blew leads in the past four games he pitched in and almost did in five straight apperances, giving up three runs, but managed to get the Pirates the win in the end against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road on July 26.
The Pirates still have three games against the Cincinnati Reds at home this weekend, giving both pitchers a chance to play in front of the home crowd and get back on track.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates