Pirates Preview: Can Hot Bats Continue?
The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn't have begun their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds any better after winning 7-0 on Thursday.
Now, Pittsburgh will look to make it two wins in a row under the Friday night lights.
The Pirates' shutout victory was paced by Paul Skenes' best outing in about a month. The towering right-hander pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits, one walk and struck out nine batters. With the win, Skenes is now 8-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 17 starts and 104 innings pitched.
A sixth-run fifth inning that was capped off by a bases-clearing three-run double from outfielder Bryan De La Cruz broke the game open for the Pirates. That marked the second time in three games De La Cruz has had a multi-RBI game.
Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz also drove in a run in the fifth inning and Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bailey Falter will get the start for Pittsburgh on Friday. The 27-year-old earned the win in his last outing, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs, eight hits and striking out eight batters against the Seattle Mariners. Falter is 6-7 with a 4.02 ERA in 107.1 innings pitched and has struck out 75 batters this season.
Two of Falter's losses have come against the Reds. He has pitched 11 innings and allowed six runs across his two starts against Cincinnati.
The Reds will counter with veteran right-hander Buck Farmer. Farmer, who is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in 47 appearances, is making his first start of the season.
Pirates vs. Reds Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (60-67), Reds (62-66)
First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: National - Apple TV+
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Reds - WLW 700
Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Reds -1.5 (+155), Pirates +1.5 (-200)
Total: Over 8.5 (-110), under 8.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Pirates -125, Reds +100
