Pirates Prospects Step Up in Termarr Johnson's AFL Absence
The absence of Termarr Johnson paved the way for other Pittsburgh Pirates prospects to step up in the Scottsdale Scorpions in their 10-2 win over the Glendale Desert Dogs.
The Scorpions got contributions on the mound and at the plate from players in the Pirates' minor league system. Outfielder Sammy Siani and infielder Kerwin Pichardo combined to go 3-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. On the bump, Eddy Yean and Brandan Bidois combined to pitch two shutout innings, allowed just one hit, walked two batters and struck out four in the win.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Scorpions.
After a scoreless first inning, Detroit Tigers catching prospect Josue Briceño opened the scoring with a solo home run, then with two outs, Pichardo drove across another run with a double to center field to extend the Scorpions' lead to two. Briceño hit three home runs and drove in five runs.
The Tigers' prospect was the first player in the AFL since 2015 to have a three-home run game.
Siani hit a single in the bottom of the second inning and a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Siani scored three batters later on a ground-rule double from San Francisco Giants catcher Drew Cavanaugh to put Scottsdale up 8-2.
Yean entered the game in the top of the fifth and worked around a single to work a scoreless inning. Yean was credited with his first hold in the AFL.
Bidois entered in relief of Yean and struck out the first two batters he faced before walking the next two hitters to put runners on first and second. He escaped the jam by striking DJ Gladney looking to end the inning.
Scottsdale has Sunday and Monday off and returns to the diamond on Tuesday to face the Mesa Solar Sox at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates