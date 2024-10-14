Pirates Prospect Could Help Bullpen in 2025
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few paths toward improving a bullpen that disappointed in 2024.
If the Pirates stick to the status quo with their approach to free agency and improving the roster, one would believe the answer to their problems in the bullpen will likely come from within. Should that be the path Pittsburgh takes, one potential option could be Eddy Yean.
The hard-throwing right-hander is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League for the Scottsdale Scorpions on the heels of an impressive minor league season in 2024. With the promise he showed, MLB.com writer and analyst Jonathan Mayo believes Yean could be poised to make an impact for the Pirates next season.
"If Yean’s improvements in 2024 are for real, Pirates fans could see him help out the big league bullpen in 2025," Mayo writes. "He has an upper-90s turbo sinker that plays well and his nasty slider complements it. He’s an imposing presence on the mound who did a much better job of throwing strikes this past season, the biggest reason for his improved performance this year."
Yean has made two appearances in the AFL, allowing one run and striking out two batters over two innings. He also has recorded one save.
Yean spent most of last season in Double-A Altoona, going 7-5 with a 3.45 ERA across 46 appearances while striking out 65 batters over 73 innings. He was also credited with 10 holds and had five saves. He made two appearances out of the bullpen for Triple-A Indianapolis as well, pitching two scoreless innings.
The Pirates could use all the help they could get to improve a bullpen that was 27th in ERA, third in blown saves and tied for second in blown leads in the ninth inning. If Yean can continue his upward trajectory, he may be in the big leagues sooner rather than later when 2025 rolls around.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates